Baby to born to woman with coronavirus; mother and child separated after birth

A mother and baby are separated immediately after birth after the woman tests positive for the coronavirus in Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem, a spokesperson for the medical center says.

The woman had been in home-quarantine and was brought to a specialized isolation unit — away from the normal birthing ward and staffed by two midwives in protective gear — when she went into labor, the hospital spokesperson says.

After the baby was born, tests revealed that the mother, 35, was indeed a carrier of the virus, requiring her to be moved to the hospital’s isolation ward with other coronavirus patients, while the child was taken away.

“The mother is being surrounded by love and warmth from the staff. During her hospitalization, photos of the newborn baby were sent to her, as he was surrounded by love and constant attention. She is even being updated directly by phone by the doctor treating him,” the hospital says.

“There’s no doubt that these are not easy days for her, but it was of the utmost importance that she comes back to her baby when she is healthy and well. Together, we will overcome these complicated and challenging days,” the spokesperson says.