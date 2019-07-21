Bennett says Israel ‘more important than personal advancement,’ calls for a united right

Ahead of Ayelet Shaked’s expected announcement this evening she’ll lead the New Right in upcoming elections, the party’s current leader Naftali Bennett issues a call for all right-wing factions to get together.

“The country is more important than personal advancement and the country right now needs a united right,” Bennett writes on his Twitter account.

The tweet appears aimed at the Union of Right-Wing Parties, an alliance of two national-religious factions that has resisted calls for it to be led by Shaked.

The Kan public broadcaster meanwhile reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with URWP leader Rafi Peretz this evening and push him to again team up with Itamar Ben Gvir of the extremist Otzma Yehudit party.

According to Kan, Ben Gvir recently talked with Shaked about teaming up with New Right in the event that the party doesn’t join forces with URWP.