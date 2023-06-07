Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Biden envoy pays condolence call to family of Palestinian toddler mistakenly killed by IDF

By Jacob Magid 7 June 2023, 8:43 pm Edit

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Relatives of Mohammed Haitham Tamimi, a 2.5-year-old Palestinian boy accidentally shot by the IDF a week earlier, attend his funeral in the village of Nabi Saleh in the West Bank on June 6, 2023. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)
Relatives of Mohammed Haitham Tamimi, a 2.5-year-old Palestinian boy accidentally shot by the IDF a week earlier, attend his funeral in the village of Nabi Saleh in the West Bank on June 6, 2023. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)

A senior Biden administration official makes a condolence visit to the family of Mohammed Tamimi, a two-year-old Palestinian who was mistakenly shot dead by Israeli forces during a raid in the West Bank last week.

US Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr “visited Nabi Saleh to express his profound condolences to the Tamimi family for the heartbreaking loss of their son Mohammed,” his office says.

“No parent should have to bury their child this way. To create a brighter future, more must be done to minimize civilian casualties,” the statement adds.

Yesterday, Amr’s US Office of Palestinian Affairs called on Israel to “evaluate all use of deadly force that involves civilian casualties” in light of Tamimi’s killing.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: [email protected]
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.