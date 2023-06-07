Biden envoy pays condolence call to family of Palestinian toddler mistakenly killed by IDF

A senior Biden administration official makes a condolence visit to the family of Mohammed Tamimi, a two-year-old Palestinian who was mistakenly shot dead by Israeli forces during a raid in the West Bank last week.

US Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr “visited Nabi Saleh to express his profound condolences to the Tamimi family for the heartbreaking loss of their son Mohammed,” his office says.

Special Rep. Hady Amr visited Nabi Saleh to express his profound condolences to the Tamimi family for the heartbreaking loss of their son Muhammed. No parent should have to bury their child this way. To create a brighter future, more must be done to minimize civilian casualties. pic.twitter.com/Rsl5b6dzhB — U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs (@USPalAffairs) June 7, 2023

“No parent should have to bury their child this way. To create a brighter future, more must be done to minimize civilian casualties,” the statement adds.

Yesterday, Amr’s US Office of Palestinian Affairs called on Israel to “evaluate all use of deadly force that involves civilian casualties” in light of Tamimi’s killing.