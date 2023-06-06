Blinken lands in Saudi Arabia with Israel normalization deal on the agenda

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia on a trip to strengthen strained ties with the long-time ally as the oil-rich kingdom forges closer relations with Washington’s rivals.

Blinken lands in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, a pool reporter on the plane tells AFP. He is expected to meet Saudi’s de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman during his trip, according to a US official.

The State Department has said that the issue of a potential normalization deal with Israel is on the agenda, although the US has dismissed reports that any agreement is imminent.