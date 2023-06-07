Blinken tells Saudi counterpart the US seeks to promote ‘integration in the region’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh.

The two countries “resolved to continue to work together to counter terrorism, to support efforts to bring about a lasting peace in Yemen, and to promote stability, security, de-escalation, and integration in the region,” the US State Department says. “The two sides pledged to continue their strong cooperation to end the fighting in Sudan,” it adds.

Blinken is also attending a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting.

The secretary of state said before departing that one item on the agenda for his time in Saudi Arabia is discussing the potential normalization of relations with Israel.