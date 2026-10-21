Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Blue and White ballot slips to be removed from polling stations after all party members withdraw from election

By Stav Levaton Today, 3:46 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

A sample voting booth is displayed at the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham, ahead of the upcoming election, October 14, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
A sample voting booth is displayed at the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham, ahead of the upcoming election, October 14, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Ballot slips for Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party will not appear at polling stations in next  Tuesday’s election, the Central Elections Committee announces, after all candidates on the party’s slate formally withdrew from the race.

The committee says it has instructed polling station officials to remove the party’s ballot slips from voting booths and mark them with an X on posters displaying the participating parties.

Any votes cast for Blue and White, whether using printed or handwritten ballot slips, will be considered invalid, the committee says.

IDF soldiers began voting today, while Israeli diplomats stationed abroad have already cast their ballots.

The committee clarifies that votes already cast for Blue and White at military polling stations or Israeli diplomatic missions abroad will be invalidated.

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