Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Macron to meet with Saudi ruler to show solidarity in face of Houthi attacks

By Lazar Berman Today, 3:47 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks with Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud prior to a group photo at an EU-Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, October 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks with Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud prior to a group photo at an EU-Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, October 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a stop in Saudi Arabia today to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — the country’s de facto ruler — on his way back from Qatar, the Élysée Palace says.

The visit is meant to “demonstrate France’s solidarity with the Kingdom in the face of the Houthi attacks against its territory, and to continue efforts to secure and diversify fuel supplies,” says Macron’s office.

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