Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Macron to meet with Saudi ruler to show solidarity in face of Houthi attacks
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
French President Emmanuel Macron will make a stop in Saudi Arabia today to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — the country’s de facto ruler — on his way back from Qatar, the Élysée Palace says.
The visit is meant to “demonstrate France’s solidarity with the Kingdom in the face of the Houthi attacks against its territory, and to continue efforts to secure and diversify fuel supplies,” says Macron’s office.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Blue and White ballot slips to be removed from polling stations after all party members withdraw from election
- PM shares plea from families of fallen soldiers for Winter to withdraw from election; bereaved mother on slate pushes back
- Man charged over London assault of 3 Jewish women, including mother pushing stroller
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