Blue and White reportedly gives up on expanded ‘Norwegian Law’ amid court critique
search
home page
Live Now

Blue and White said to give up on expanded ‘Norwegian Law’ amid court critique

After justices panned party’s lawyer for failing to provide legal justification for legislation that would violate voters’ will, Gantz’s slate says it will consider softer version

By Jacob Magid Today, 8:34 am 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz holds a press conference at Kfar Maccabia, March 7 2020. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz holds a press conference at Kfar Maccabia, March 7 2020. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.

9:03 am

Blue and White reportedly gives up on expanded ‘Norwegian Law’ amid court critique

Blue and White has given up on its plans to pass an expanded version of the so-called Norwegian Law after High Court of Justice judges laid into the legislation during a hearing yesterday on the party’s coalition deal with Likud, Walla reports.

The Norwegian Law allows any MK who is appointed to a cabinet post to resign temporarily from the Knesset, thereby permitting the next candidate on the party’s list to enter parliament in his or her stead.

Blue and White had wanted to pass an expanded version of the law that would allow it to skip lower down the list to replace an MK who has been appointed minister, because since the election, its Telem and Yesh Atid factions have split off and do not intend to join the government.

“We will continue to look for a softened version of the Norwegian Law, taking into account the judges’ comments yesterday, but this will not happen before the government’s inauguration,” a Blue and White official tells Walla.

8:39 am

7% of those notified by Shin Bet as being in vicinity of carrier have gone on to test positive

Seven percent of those who have received messages from the Shin Bet notifying them that they had been in the vicinity of a coronavirus carrier have gone on to test positive for the virus themselves, according to figures from the security agency reported by Hebrew media.

Yesterday, cabinet ministers authorized an extension of controversial emergency regulations allowing the domestic spy agency to use sensitive personal data to track carriers.

The extension must still be approved by the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which is set to convene later today.

The tracking, which uses cellphone location data, credit card purchase data and other digital information, aims to alert and order into quarantine people who were within two meters, for 10 minutes or more, of someone infected with the virus within the preceding two weeks.

8:37 am

Police nab 7 suspects involved in riot last month in Haredi Jerusalem neighborhood

Police announce they have arrested seven men between the ages of 20 and 30 who are suspected of having been involved in riots that took place in the Shmuel Hanavi Haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem last month.

During the riots, a soldier and municipal worker were assaulted, an Israeli flag was burned and damage was caused to property.

An 8th suspect was detained for trying to interfere with the arrests of his peers by pouring oil and blocking the road where police were operating.

8:36 am

Abbas extends state of emergency in West Bank for additional month

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has extended the state of emergency in Palestinian areas of the West Bank for an additional 30 days, the Wafa official PA news site reports.

read more:
comments
Live Now
9:03 am

Blue and White reportedly gives up on expanded ‘Norwegian Law’ amid court critique

Blue and White has given up on its plans to pass an expanded version of the so-called Norwegian Law after High Court of Justice judges laid into the legislation during a hearing yesterday on the party’s coalition deal with Likud, Walla reports.

The Norwegian Law allows any MK who is appointed to a cabinet post to resign temporarily from the Knesset, thereby permitting the next candidate on the party’s list to enter parliament in his or her stead.

Blue and White had wanted to pass an expanded version of the law that would allow it to skip lower down the list to replace an MK who has been appointed minister, because since the election, its Telem and Yesh Atid factions have split off and do not intend to join the government.

“We will continue to look for a softened version of the Norwegian Law, taking into account the judges’ comments yesterday, but this will not happen before the government’s inauguration,” a Blue and White official tells Walla.