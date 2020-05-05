Blue and White reportedly gives up on expanded ‘Norwegian Law’ amid court critique

Blue and White has given up on its plans to pass an expanded version of the so-called Norwegian Law after High Court of Justice judges laid into the legislation during a hearing yesterday on the party’s coalition deal with Likud, Walla reports.

The Norwegian Law allows any MK who is appointed to a cabinet post to resign temporarily from the Knesset, thereby permitting the next candidate on the party’s list to enter parliament in his or her stead.

Blue and White had wanted to pass an expanded version of the law that would allow it to skip lower down the list to replace an MK who has been appointed minister, because since the election, its Telem and Yesh Atid factions have split off and do not intend to join the government.

“We will continue to look for a softened version of the Norwegian Law, taking into account the judges’ comments yesterday, but this will not happen before the government’s inauguration,” a Blue and White official tells Walla.