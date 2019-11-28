Bolivia renewing ties with Israel, says country’s foreign minister

Bolivia is renewing diplomatic ties with Israel, the foreign minister of the Latin American country’s transitional government, Karen Longaric, announces in a briefing with reporters.

Longaric took office on November 14, after the ouster of President Evo Morales, who was a bitter critic of Israeli policies.

Bolivia had cut diplomatic ties with Israel in January 2009 after Operation Cast Lead, a war against the Hamas terror group in Gaza.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry declines to comment on the Bolivian minister’s statement.

— Raphael Ahren