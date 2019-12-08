British PM Johnson says impact of UK vote to be ‘felt for decades’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that the impact of Thursday’s general election will be “felt for decades” as campaigning enters the final stages.

The prime minister is hoping to regain the majority that his Conservative Party lost in 2019, with a slew of polls released on Saturday suggesting he was narrowly on course to achieve his goal.

The stakes could barely be higher, with the fate of Brexit still to be settled.

“We’re fighting for every vote and… this is a critical moment for this country, the choice on Thursday is unbelievably stark,” he tells Sky News.

He compares the election to other “historic elections” such as 1906, 1945 and 1979.

“The impact of this election will be felt for decades to come,” he writes in an open letter.

