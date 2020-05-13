Bucking social distancing, hundreds gather for funeral of Palestinian teen shot dead by IDF

The funeral for Palestinian teen Zaid Fadel Al-Qaysiah who was shot dead by IDF troops during clashes in the Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron has kicked off.

Photos from the funeral show heavily crowded streets in an apparent bucking of social distancing guidelines.

Crowding was also reported at the funeral of IDF soldier Amit Ben Ygal who was struck and killed by a rock hurled during clashes with Palestinians in Yabad early Tuesday morning. Israeli guidelines currently allow up to 50 people at funerals.