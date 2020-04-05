Cabinet said set to tighten restrictions in parts of Jerusalem, other cities with high contagion

The government has agreed on a list of areas with a relatively high number of coronavirus infections that will be subject to further restrictions on movement, Channel 12 news reports.

The list includes several unspecified neighborhoods in Jerusalem, Elad, Migdal Haemek, Beitar Illit, Ashkelon, Tiberias, Or Yehuda and Modiin Illit, according to the report.

It says the IDF will step up its operations in those areas.

The network says the new restrictions will be less strict than those in Bnei Brak, which the cabinet declared a “restricted zone” at the weekend, and will likely come into effect tonight or tomorrow.