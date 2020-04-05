Defense Ministry, IDF to assist in nursing homes to try to stop virus outbreaks

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Defense Ministry to begin assisting with nursing homes to try to stop outbreaks
The Prime Minister’s Office announces that the Defense Ministry is to provide help to nursing homes due to the growing number of outbreaks taking place in assisted living facilities.
“The Defense Ministry and Home Front were assigned to assist the Health Ministry with operational aspects of nursing homes,” the statement reads.
The Kan public broadcaster reports the Home Front Command is opposed to the move.
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Saturday that management of the coronavirus pandemic should be transferred immediately to his office and the Israel Defense Forces below it.
The Health Ministry should help determine policies. But it’s not designed as an operational hierarchy, he said. “We wouldn’t let a geologist run a [nationwide] operation to save the people from an earthquake.”
Small earthquake strikes Eilat region
A small earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale is felt in the area surrounding the southern city of Eilat.
There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Israel’s last major earthquake shook the region in 1927 — a 6.2-magnitude quake that killed 500 and injured another 700. An earthquake in 1837 left as many as 5,000 people dead. Major earthquakes strike Israel once every 80 years or so.
Virus cases in Israel top 8,000 with 127 in serious condition
The Health Ministry says 8,018 people have now been confirmed infected with the coronavirus in Israel, an increase of 429 from 24 hours earlier.
There are 127 in serious condition and 106 people on ventilators, which appears not to be an increase over the figures from Saturday evening.
There have been 46 fatalities, and 477 people have recovered from the virus.
UK Labour chief sends condolences to Jewish community for high virus death toll
Keir Starmer, the British Labour Party’s new leader, in one of his first acts, sends a letter to the Jewish community expressing his condolences over the high death rate from coronavirus, and repeating his vow to stamp out anti-Semitism from the party.
“I have been saddened to learn of the particularly high death rate in the Jewish community. Please be assured of my sympathy and solidarity at this time,” he says in a letter to the Board of Deputies of British Jews.
He reiterates his commitment to stamping out anti-Semitism, and invites the representative body to meet with him to discuss the matter further.
Starmer on Saturday replaced Jeremy Corbyn as party leader and immediately apologized to the Jewish community for anti-Semitism in Labour’s ranks, calling it a “stain” and pledging to stamp it out.
Man dies at Jerusalem hospital, bringing Israel’s coronavirus death toll to 46
A 63-year-old man dies at Jerusalem’s Haddasah Ein Kerem Hospital, taking Israel’s coronavirus death toll to 46.
The man is said to have had underlying health issues.
There are no immediate details on his identity.
1 moderately wounded, 1 lightly hurt in suspected car bombing in Tira
One man is in moderate condition and another is lightly wounded after a car explodes in the central Israel Arab town of Tira, police say in a statement.
The two are receiving hospital treatment.
Police say there are sappers at the scene and they have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Hebrew media reports police suspect it was a bomb attack.
Sixth resident of Beersheba assisted living facility dies of coronavirus
An 84-year-old woman dies of the coronavirus, the sixth fatality as a result of the infection at the Mishan assisted living facility in Beersheba.
Relatives of the residents are planning to file a lawsuit against the facility’s managers and the Health Ministry for alleged medical malpractice, a representative tells the Kan public broadcaster.
“The Health Ministry as a regulator has not supervised and kept watch. They saved money instead of caring for the elderly,” he says.
IDF soldiers say forced to isolate in locked room, abandoned post without water
Two soldiers from an Israel Defense Forces desert patrol battalion say they were sent for isolation to an abandoned military post without electricity or running water, and in a locked room, after they spent time in proximity to an individual with the coronavirus.
The soldiers tell the Kan public broadcaster they were quarantined in a locked room close to the Egyptian border and went for long periods of time without food.
The soldiers say they haven’t seen a doctor since they were sent into isolation.
“I wanted to charge my cellphone, I told them them I was having mental health problems and I wanted to leave but nobody answered,” one of the soldiers says.
In response, the IDF says the soldiers received the same food as the rest of the soldiers, and were allowed to use the bathroom.
“We understand that a feeling of unpleasantness can be created in isolation, but it is designed to protect the company framework with maximum consideration for the combatants’ conditions and concern for their personal needs,” the IDF says.
"סגרו עליי את החלונות בברגים": תיעוד של חייל מגדוד הסיור הבדואי שהוצב בבידוד בעמדה נטושה@ela1949 https://t.co/6CU5ml9ZLw pic.twitter.com/JJa0zGOaCE
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 5, 2020
comments