Israel detains PA Jerusalem minister for ‘illegal activities’ said linked to pandemic

Israel detains the Palestinian Authority governor of Jerusalem over “illegal” activities, in at least the seventh time Adnan Ghaith has been arrested in less than 18 months.

“Adnan Ghaith was detained this morning for Palestinian activity in Jerusalem, which is illegal,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says.

A video circulating on social media shows Ghaith, wearing rubber gloves and smoking a cigarette, being escorted by police out of his East Jerusalem home.

המשטרה עצרה את מושל ירושלים מטעם הרשות הפלסטינית, עדנאן ר'ית, בביתו שבשכונת סילוואן@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/xcXw6KjkEl — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 5, 2020

His attorney Rami Othman says Ghaith, who was taken for questioning, was apprehended primarily due to Palestinian activity related to the coronavirus outbreak.

— AFP and Times of Israel staff