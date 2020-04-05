Ukraine battles forest fire in Chernobyl nuclear zone

Ukraine mobilizes aircraft to battle a forest blaze in the restricted zone around Chernobyl, scene of the world’s worst nuclear accident, authorities say.

They say two planes, a helicopter and around 100 firefighters have been deployed to fight a fire that broke out Saturday and spread over 20 hectares in a forested area near the Chernobyl power plant.

On Sunday morning, the fire was not visibly burning and no increase in radiation in the air had been detected, the emergencies service say in a statement.

However, the service pointed to some “difficulties” in fighting the fire due to an increase in radiation in some places, but stressed there was no danger to people living nearby.

Chernobyl polluted a big part of Europe when its fourth reactor exploded in April 1986, with the area immediately around the power plant the worst affected.

— AFP