Reports: Palestinian man shot dead by IDF near Ramallah

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry says that Ziad Jaber, 54, was shot dead by IDF troops in al-Bireh, near Ramallah.

Further details of the incident are unclear. The IDF has yet to respond.

أعلنت وزارة الصحة، يوم الثلاثاء، استشهاد المواطن زياد محمد جابر (54 عامًا)، برصاص قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في أم الشرايط بمدينة البيرة. ????أفادت الوزارة بأن جابر استشهد متأثرًا بإصابته برصاص جيش الاحتلال، خلال اقتحام القوات أم الشرايط. pic.twitter.com/s5q6vuJTew — Ultra Palestine – الترا فلسطين (@palestineultra) September 15, 2026