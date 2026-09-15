Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Reports: Palestinian man shot dead by IDF near Ramallah

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 8:10 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry says that Ziad Jaber, 54, was shot dead by IDF troops in al-Bireh, near Ramallah.

Further details of the incident are unclear. The IDF has yet to respond.

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