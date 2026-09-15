Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region, governor says
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Black Sea region of Odesa overnight, the regional governor says.
Residential buildings, logistics facilities and transport infrastructure came under attack, Oleh Kiper says.
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