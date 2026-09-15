Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Russia attacked port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region, governor says

By Reuters Today, 9:20 am
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Russia attacked port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Black Sea region of Odesa overnight, the regional governor says.

Residential buildings, logistics facilities and transport infrastructure came under attack, Oleh Kiper says.

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