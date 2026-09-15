Kafr Qasim resident suspected of planning terror attack, police and Shin Bet say

Police and the Shin Bet announce the arrest in recent weeks of a 19-year-old from the central Arab town of Kafr Qasim on suspicion of planning a terror attack.

The suspect, Mustafa Issa, was “greatly influenced” by the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023, and by the violence in mixed Jewish-Arab cities in May 2021, the security agencies say in a joint statement.

He searched online for instructions on warfare and explosives, and made several attempts to produce an explosive, according to the statement.

When he was arrested, Issa had in his possession “a lot of training equipment” as well as airsoft guns, the statement says.

Prosecutors have issued a statement ahead of an indictment against Issa, police and the Shin Bet say.

“The Shin Bet and Israel Police view with great severity any involvement of Israeli citizens in activity that puts state security at risk,” they say.