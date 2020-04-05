Man dies at Jerusalem hospital, bringing Israel’s coronavirus death toll to 46
84-year-old woman, 63-year-old man die of virus, raising Israel death toll to 46

Woman is sixth resident of Beersheba assisted living facility to succumb to COVID-19; man dies at Jerusalem hospital, said to have had underlying health issues

Today, 7:56 am
Ambulance workers transfer a woman with suspected COVID-19 at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, in Jerusalem, on March 22, 2020. (Flash90)
Ambulance workers transfer a woman with suspected COVID-19 at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, in Jerusalem, on March 22, 2020. (Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

8:18 am

Man dies at Jerusalem hospital, bringing Israel’s coronavirus death toll to 46

A 63-year-old man dies at Jerusalem’s Haddasah Ein Kerem Hospital, taking Israel’s coronavirus death toll to 46.

The man is said to have had underlying health issues.

There are no immediate details on his identity.

8:14 am

1 moderately wounded, 1 lightly hurt in suspected car bombing in Tira

One man is in moderate condition and another is lightly wounded after a car explodes in the central Israel Arab town of Tira, police say in a statement.

The two are receiving hospital treatment.

Police say there are sappers at the scene and they have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Hebrew media reports police suspect it was a bomb attack.

8:18 am

