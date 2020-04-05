home page
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Man dies at Jerusalem hospital, bringing Israel’s coronavirus death toll to 46
A 63-year-old man dies at Jerusalem’s Haddasah Ein Kerem Hospital, taking Israel’s coronavirus death toll to 46.
The man is said to have had underlying health issues.
There are no immediate details on his identity.
1 moderately wounded, 1 lightly hurt in suspected car bombing in Tira
One man is in moderate condition and another is lightly wounded after a car explodes in the central Israel Arab town of Tira, police say in a statement.
The two are receiving hospital treatment.
Police say there are sappers at the scene and they have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Hebrew media reports police suspect it was a bomb attack.
