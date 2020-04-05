Progress said made in talks for return of prisoners held in Gaza amid virus fears

Sources tell Al Hayat Al Jadeed newspaper that progress has been made in negotiations for the release of Israeli prisoners held by the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip, as both sides struggle to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The group is holding citizens Avraham Abera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are said to have entered the Gaza Strip of their own accord in 2014-2015. It also possesses the remains of soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, killed in the 2014 Gaza war.

The report comes after Hamas chief Yawya Sinwar told the Al-Aqsa network on Thursday that the terror group will reduce its demands in negotiations if elderly, women and child prisoners are released from Israeli prisons in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources tell Al Hayat Al Jadeed that Israel had asked Egyptian mediators to talk to the Hamas leadership and clarify Sinwar’s statements.

In addition, the sources say Israel consulted with Egypt on the possibility of resuming negotiations for the exchange of prisoners and in return will allow food and medical equipment into the Gaza Strip and the release of a number of elderly men and women incarcerated in Israel.

Israel, like many other places in the world, is concerned about the deadly ramifications of a virus breakout in a closed prison system.

Sources say that Egypt is eager for the issue to be resolved as it aims to prevent an escalation of the health crisis in the enclave and is working to contain the outbreak within its own borders.

— Avi Issacharoff