State opposes retrial for man convicted of teen’s murder in 2006

The State Prosecutor’s Office filed its response to a request by a man convicted of the murder of a teenage girl in 2006, saying that after re-examining all the evidence, they believe the conviction is warranted and that he has no recourse.

Prosecutors say the request was “interwoven with allegations of a conspiratorial, baseless nature.”

In October, Roman Zadorov filed an official retrial request with the Supreme Court. The Ukrainian-Israeli handyman is serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of 13-year-old Tair Rada.

Rada was found dead in a bathroom stall in her Katzrin school in the Golan Heights, with slashes to her neck, stab wounds across her body and severe blows to her head.

Zadorov’s lawyers, along with thousands of vocal members of the public, insist that Zadorov was framed for an act he didn’t commit and that the real murderer was a woman whose name is gagged by a court order and who suffers from mental illness.