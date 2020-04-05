Rivlin on ultra-Orthodox: Don’t attack whole community over individuals’ bad deeds

President Reuven Rivlin comments on criticism of the ultra-Orthodox community in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to speak out strongly against the voices I hear criticizing the ultra-Orthodox community: we are brothers and sisters and mutual responsibility is our guiding light,” Rivlin says in a video call with the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Moshe Amar to sell foodstuffs that according to Jewish law may not be consumed or owned by Jews during the upcoming Passover holiday.

“We must not make false accusations that one or another group is spreading the disease, and we must certainly not attack a whole community because of the bad deeds of individuals, which happens in every society. We must also not make generalizations about a whole community, the vast majority of which is carrying out the instructions of the Ministry of Health in these difficult days leading up to Passover,” Rivlin says.