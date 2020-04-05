Hezbollah leader said close to Soleimani is killed in south Lebanon – reports

The Prime Minister’s Office announces that the Defense Ministry is to provide help to nursing homes due to the growing number of outbreaks taking place in assisted living facilities.

“The Defense Ministry and Home Front were assigned to assist the Health Ministry with operational aspects of nursing homes,” the statement reads.

The Kan public broadcaster reports the Home Front Command is opposed to the move.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Saturday that management of the coronavirus pandemic should be transferred immediately to his office and the Israel Defense Forces below it.

The Health Ministry should help determine policies. But it’s not designed as an operational hierarchy, he said. “We wouldn’t let a geologist run a [nationwide] operation to save the people from an earthquake.”