Barabash: Situation ‘much better’; new cases doubling only every 11 days

Prof. Gabi Barabash, the former director general of the Health Ministry, says the current overall situation in Israel’s battle against the coronavirus “is much better” than it was.

“We’ve gone down from a doubling of new cases every six days to a doubling every 11 days,” he explains on Channel 12.

That’s despite what’s been happening in Bnei Brak and other hard-hit areas, he clarifies, and is “thanks to the closures… I hope people will maintain” the stay-home discipline, he says.

The concern is to avoid another rise because of Passover. If the numbers stay like this, “This gives the authorities a much better starting point,” he says, to consider easing some of the restrictions after Passover.