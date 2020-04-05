Unemployment rate in Eilat skyrockets to 70% since end of February

The unemployment rate in Eilat has risen to nearly 70 percent, making it the city hardest hit economically by the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Employment Service data, 3.3% of Eilat residents were unemployed at the end of February, a figure that rose to 69.3% during the month of March.

Eilat, a popular resort city on the Red Sea, has a large number of hotels and other industries related to tourism, which have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cities with the next highest employment rates after Eilat were Beitar Illit and Nazareth, with 52.1% and 46.3% of workers out of jobs respectively.

As of this morning, 25% of the Israeli workforce was unemployed, with 1,050,000 out of work.