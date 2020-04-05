Police checkpoints cause huge traffic jams on routes toward Jerusalem

Drivers report huge traffic jams on routes toward Jerusalem as police set up roadblocks to check that all travel is for essential purposes.

There are delays of up to two hours, Hebrew media reports.

There are jams on routes 1 and 443 as security officials check there are no more than two people in a vehicle and that individuals are heading to the capital for necessary work or another reason under emergency virus regulations.

Passengers are taken off a bus from Modiin Illit to Jerusalem on Route 443 after a large number of them were caught without justification to leave their homes, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Modiin Illit and certain neighborhoods in Jerusalem are being considered for further lockdown orders due to a high number of virus cases.