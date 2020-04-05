6th victim of virus at Beersheba nursing home named as 84-year-old Dalia Salmona

The sixth victim of the cornoavirus outbreak at a Beersheba assisted living facility is named as 84-year-old Dalia Salmona.

According to Channel 13 news, Salmona worked as a head nurse at the city’s Soroka Medical Center until her retirement. She reportedly suffered from dementia.

She is survived by three children and her grandchildren.

“She was a wonderful woman and helped a lot,” her granddaughter says.

דליה סלמונה (84) הקורבן ה- 6 מבית האבות משען בבש. הייתה אחות בסורוקה, שם נפטרה מנגיף הקורונה. סבלה מהתחלה של דמנציה. משפחה הייתה עמה בביהח. בנה סיפר כי נאלץ להזכיר לה היכן היא: "כל הזמן אמרה 'אני אחות. אני יכולה לטפל באנשים'. לצערי בשעותיה האחרונות לא היינו לידה. אבל היינו איתה" pic.twitter.com/Db7TxuEcMZ — ilana curiel (@ilanacuriel) April 5, 2020

With the death toll from residents at the Mishan assisted living facility continuing to rise, relatives of the residents say they are planning to file a lawsuit against the facility’s managers and the Health Ministry for alleged medical malpractice.