The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
UK Labour chief sends condolences to Jewish community for high virus death toll
Keir Starmer, the British Labour Party’s new leader, in one of his first acts, sends a letter to the Jewish community expressing his condolences over the high death rate from coronavirus, and repeating his vow to stamp out anti-Semitism from the party.
“I have been saddened to learn of the particularly high death rate in the Jewish community. Please be assured of my sympathy and solidarity at this time,” he says in a letter to the Board of Deputies of British Jews.
He reiterates his commitment to stamping out anti-Semitism, and invites the representative body to meet with him to discuss the matter further.
Starmer on Saturday replaced Jeremy Corbyn as party leader and immediately apologized to the Jewish community for anti-Semitism in Labour’s ranks, calling it a “stain” and pledging to stamp it out.
Man dies at Jerusalem hospital, bringing Israel’s coronavirus death toll to 46
A 63-year-old man dies at Jerusalem’s Haddasah Ein Kerem Hospital, taking Israel’s coronavirus death toll to 46.
The man is said to have had underlying health issues.
There are no immediate details on his identity.
1 moderately wounded, 1 lightly hurt in suspected car bombing in Tira
One man is in moderate condition and another is lightly wounded after a car explodes in the central Israel Arab town of Tira, police say in a statement.
The two are receiving hospital treatment.
Police say there are sappers at the scene and they have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Hebrew media reports police suspect it was a bomb attack.
