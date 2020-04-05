Israel’s biological research institute ‘makes progress’ on treatment for virus

The Israel Institute for Biological Research has made “progress in the last few days” in work toward a treatment for the coronavirus, Channel 12 reports.

The state’s defense biological research institute has been working to extract antibodies from blood samples taken from patients who have recovered from serious condition, it says, with the aim of utilizing them to treat the disease in new patients.

The IIBR has also been working on a vaccine, and last week claimed “significant progress” in that effort. Tonight’s Channel 12 report says a vaccine, in the best case scenario, will not be ready before the winter. Progress toward the hoped-for treatment might prove faster than that, it says, quoting unnamed knowledgeable sources.

Numerous researchers worldwide have also been working toward a treatment utilizing plasma from recovered patients.