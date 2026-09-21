Magen David Adom: 2 killed in road accidents over Yom Kippur, 368 people treated for fast-related issues

Two men, aged 35 and 45, were killed in traffic accidents over Yom Kippur, and 46 others were injured, Magen David Adom says in a post-holiday update.

Of those injured in road accidents, one was in critical condition with a head injury, another was in serious condition, three were moderately hurt, and the other 39 were suffering from light injuries.

In total, MDA says it treated 3,322 people over the course of the 25-hour fast, including 368 who fainted while fasting or were suffering from dehydration and other fast-related issues.

It says 299 people required medical treatment for injuries sustained while riding bikes, rollerblades, scooters and skateboards — a popular Yom Kippur activity among secular Israelis, as road traffic is heavily reduced during the fast.

The emergency service says one person was killed in a violent incident in Umm al-Fahm over Yom Kippur, and 40 people were injured in various other violent injuries across the country.