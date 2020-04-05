The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Eggcellent news: First shipment of eggs arrives in Israel ahead of Passover
A shipment of eggs from Spain arrives at the Ashdod port, Channel 12 news reports.
The outlet reports that workers aim to get the boat unloaded and its cargo distributed as fast as possible.
A second boatload is due to arrive on Tuesday, just ahead of the Passover holiday.
The demand for eggs is particularly high because many make considerable use of eggs during Passover, particularly at the festive seder meal.
Many serve hard-boiled eggs in salt water at the meal and for others it is a key ingredient of matzah ball soup, matza brei, and other holiday favorites.
The Prime Minister’s Office announced Friday that Israel will subsidize an emergency airlift of millions of eggs to the country ahead of the festival amid severe shortages due to coronavirus restrictions.
Schools, kindergartens to refund parents for unused services due to closures
The Education Ministry says parents are to be refunded for payments they made for services they did not receive after schools and kindergartens were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Refunds will be given for trips, cultural activities, food and extra classes that were scrapped with the closure of educational institutions last month.
No timetable is given for the repayments.
Rivlin on ultra-Orthodox: Don’t attack whole community over individuals’ bad deeds
President Reuven Rivlin comments on criticism of the ultra-Orthodox community in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I want to speak out strongly against the voices I hear criticizing the ultra-Orthodox community: we are brothers and sisters and mutual responsibility is our guiding light,” Rivlin says in a video call with the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Moshe Amar to sell foodstuffs that according to Jewish law may not be consumed or owned by Jews during the upcoming Passover holiday.
“We must not make false accusations that one or another group is spreading the disease, and we must certainly not attack a whole community because of the bad deeds of individuals, which happens in every society. We must also not make generalizations about a whole community, the vast majority of which is carrying out the instructions of the Ministry of Health in these difficult days leading up to Passover,” Rivlin says.
Palestinian Authority announces 9 more virus cases in West Bank
Kamal al-Shakhra, the director-general of primary care in the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry, announces nine more cases of coronavirus in the West Bank.
Thus far, Palestinian authorities have said 226 people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip have been infected by the virus, including 21 who have recovered and one who died.
— Adam Rasgon
State opposes retrial for man convicted of teen’s murder in 2006
The State Prosecutor’s Office filed its response to a request by a man convicted of the murder of a teenage girl in 2006, saying that after re-examining all the evidence, they believe the conviction is warranted and that he has no recourse.
Prosecutors say the request was “interwoven with allegations of a conspiratorial, baseless nature.”
In October, Roman Zadorov filed an official retrial request with the Supreme Court. The Ukrainian-Israeli handyman is serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of 13-year-old Tair Rada.
Rada was found dead in a bathroom stall in her Katzrin school in the Golan Heights, with slashes to her neck, stab wounds across her body and severe blows to her head.
Zadorov’s lawyers, along with thousands of vocal members of the public, insist that Zadorov was framed for an act he didn’t commit and that the real murderer was a woman whose name is gagged by a court order and who suffers from mental illness.
Ultra-Orthodox MK says closure of Haredi neighborhoods is an ‘injustice’
United Torah Judaism MK Meir Porush says the lockdown imposed on virus-stricken ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods is an “injustice.”
“The imposition of a closure on ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods is an injustice. The army doesn’t have the skills to enter a city with a population it does not know — people will refuse to allow them to evacuate them,” he tells Army Radio, referring to the lockdown on Bnei Brak, where the army is slated to evacuate the elderly.
The lawmaker, who is a member of Health Minister Yaakov Litzman’s United Torah Judaism party, says the Israel Defense Forces’ involvement in the distribution of essentials to residents of the locked down city, is unnecessary.
“Do you think that they did not distribute food here before the corona? The ultra-Orthodox are laughing at the idea that soldiers need to distribute food to the elderly in the city.”
The predominantly ultra-Orthodox Bnei Brak is seen as a major epicenter of the virus, with almost as many confirmed cases as Jerusalem (which has the largest tally according to Health Ministry data), despite being one-fifth the size of the capital. Thousands more people in the city are thought to possibly have the disease but remain untested.
Ministers are slated to discuss the possibility of declaring other cities with large outbreaks restricted zones, with an emphasis on locales with large ultra-Orthodox populations.
Progress said made in talks for return of prisoners held in Gaza amid virus fears
Sources tell Al Hayat Al Jadeed newspaper that progress has been made in negotiations for the release of Israeli prisoners held by the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip, as both sides struggle to control the coronavirus pandemic.
The group is holding citizens Avraham Abera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are said to have entered the Gaza Strip of their own accord in 2014-2015. It also possesses the remains of soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, killed in the 2014 Gaza war.
The report comes after Hamas chief Yawya Sinwar told the Al-Aqsa network on Thursday that the terror group will reduce its demands in negotiations if elderly, women and child prisoners are released from Israeli prisons in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources tell Al Hayat Al Jadeed that Israel had asked Egyptian mediators to talk to the Hamas leadership and clarify Sinwar’s statements.
In addition, the sources say Israel consulted with Egypt on the possibility of resuming negotiations for the exchange of prisoners and in return will allow food and medical equipment into the Gaza Strip and the release of a number of elderly men and women incarcerated in Israel.
Israel, like many other places in the world, is concerned about the deadly ramifications of a virus breakout in a closed prison system.
Sources say that Egypt is eager for the issue to be resolved as it aims to prevent an escalation of the health crisis in the enclave and is working to contain the outbreak within its own borders.
— Avi Issacharoff
61-year-old woman dies of coronavirus in Holon, bringing death toll to 47
A 61-year-old woman dies of the coronavirus in Holon’s Wolfson Medical Center, the hospital says, bringing the country’s death toll to 47.
The hospital says the woman, whose name has not yet been released, was brought to Wolfson late last month from a geriatric hospital’s rehabilitation ward, suffering from pre-existing conditions.
— Judah Ari Gross
Jerusalem, Bnei Brak still have highest number of coronavirus cases
According to Health Ministry figures, Jerusalem has the highest number of coronavirus cases with the much smaller predominantly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak in second place.
The capital has 1,302 cases of coronavirus with a population of close to a million residents, but Bnei Brak has 1,214 cases with around 200,000 residents.
Authorities have tightened a closure on Bnei Brak, cutting off access between the city and the rest of the country and stepping up efforts to provide aid to residents and remove those carrying the potentially deadly pathogen.
At the same time, officials are reportedly considering similar measures for other cities that have seen major outbreaks of the disease, many of them with large ultra-Orthodox populations, including some neighborhoods in Jerusalem.
Official tells Knesset public transportation should be stopped between Haredi cities
Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto tells the Knesset committee on the coronavirus pandemic that public transportation between ultra-Orthodox cities should be halted to stop the spread of the potentially deadly pathogen.
“We are working to stop public transportation between the ultra-Orthodox cities to prevent further infection and fatalities,” he says.
Authorities moved early Sunday to tighten a closure on the virus-stricken city of Bnei Brak, cutting off access between the city and the rest of the country and stepping up efforts to provide aid to residents and remove those carrying the virus.
At the same time, officials are reportedly considering similar measures for other cities that have seen major outbreaks of the disease, many of them with large ultra-Orthodox populations.
Head of poultry association says farmers working to supply more eggs
The head of the poultry association in Israel addresses the severe egg shortage in the country.
“Everyone is stuck in the house, and a egg can make a full meal, so the consumption is much greater than normal. We will continue to work to supply Israel’s eggs,” Motti Alkabetz tells Army Radio.
Officials have said the shortage was not caused by supply problems, but by panic buying.
The Prime Minister’s Office said Friday Israel will subsidize an emergency airlift of millions of eggs to the country ahead of the Passover festival.
Head of IDF Central Command goes into isolation after contact with virus carrier
The head of the IDF Central Command, Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, has been sent into quarantine after coming into contact with a civilian who is found to have contracted the coronavirus, the military says.
The IDF says he will self-isolate inside his office and will continue to work as usual.
“The general feels good and does not have symptoms,” the military says.
— Judah Ari Gross
6th victim of virus at Beersheba nursing home named as 84-year-old Dalia Salmona
The sixth victim of the cornoavirus outbreak at a Beersheba assisted living facility is named as 84-year-old Dalia Salmona.
According to Channel 13 news, Salmona worked as a head nurse at the city’s Soroka Medical Center until her retirement. She reportedly suffered from dementia.
She is survived by three children and her grandchildren.
“She was a wonderful woman and helped a lot,” her granddaughter says.
Dalia Salmona (84) הקורבן ה- 6 מבית האבות משען בבש. הייתה אחות בסורוקה, שם נפטרה מנגיף הקורונה. סבלה מהתחלה של דמנציה. משפחה הייתה עמה בביהח. בנה סיפר כי נאלץ להזכיר לה היכן היא: "כל הזמן אמרה 'אני אחות. אני יכולה לטפל באנשים'. לצערי בשעותיה האחרונות לא היינו לידה. אבל היינו איתה"
— ilana curiel (@ilanacuriel) April 5, 2020
With the death toll from residents at the Mishan assisted living facility continuing to rise, relatives of the residents say they are planning to file a lawsuit against the facility’s managers and the Health Ministry for alleged medical malpractice.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II to praise virus workers in rare address
Queen Elizabeth II will urge people to rise to the challenge posed by the coronavirus outbreak, in a rare special address to Britain and Commonwealth nations.
In extracts released of what royal officials said was a “deeply personal” speech, the 93-year-old monarch will say she has faith that people will respond, despite the difficulties.
The broadcast, scheduled to air at 1900 GMT on Sunday, is only the fourth time in her 68-year reign that she has made a special televised address outside her annual Christmas Day message.
It comes as daily deaths in Britain hit a record high of 708, including a five-year-old child on Saturday, taking the overall toll to 4,313 — and as the country prepared for a third week of lockdown.
According to Buckingham Palace, the queen will personally thank frontline healthcare staff and other key workers for their efforts during the crisis.
“I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time,” she will say in the speech, which was recorded at Windsor Castle, west of London.
“A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.”
— AFP
National Insurance head says unemployment, stipends won’t be paid before Pesach
The head of the National Insurance Institute says unemployment payments and emergency stipends won’t be transferred ahead of the upcoming Passover holiday.
“Unfortunately and despite great efforts, we will not be able to meet the schedule and deliver the unemployment benefits,” Meir Spiegler tells the Maariv daily, before adding that he hopes that the emergency stipends for children may be processed before the holiday but those for the elderly definitely won’t be.
“We usually handle 17,000 unemployment benefit requests every month, but we now have more than a million. This month, we will pay 700,000 – 800,000 advances of NIS 1,000 – 2,000 for workers who were furloughed. The systems are not built for more than that,” he says.
Israel has more than a million jobless citizens for the first time in its existence, as the coronavirus pandemic puts more and more workplaces out of business.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week announced that families would receive a one-time payment of NIS 500 per child (approximately $140), up to the fourth child, ahead of the holiday. There will also be stipends for the elderly, he said. He said these payments would be approved via emergency legislation, and that payments will be made directly into bank accounts, with no bureaucratic red tape.
He vowed the payments would be made before Passover.
Hezbollah leader said close to Soleimani is killed in south Lebanon – reports
Hezbollah leader Ali Mohammed Younis was reportedly assassinated in southern Lebanon overnight.
A Lebanese report cited by Channel 13 news says his body was found by the side of a road with stab and gunshot wounds.
According to reports, Younis was responsible for “tracking collaborators” and was a close associate of Qassem Soleimani, a commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force who was killed in a US airstrike in January.
The body of Muhammad Ali Yunus, a Hezbollah commander was found with stabbing and gunshot wounds in southern #Lebanon
— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) April 5, 2020
Defense Ministry to begin assisting with nursing homes to try to stop outbreaks
The Prime Minister’s Office announces that the Defense Ministry is to provide help to nursing homes due to the growing number of outbreaks taking place in assisted living facilities.
“The Defense Ministry and Home Front were assigned to assist the Health Ministry with operational aspects of nursing homes,” the statement reads.
The Kan public broadcaster reports the Home Front Command is opposed to the move.
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Saturday that management of the coronavirus pandemic should be transferred immediately to his office and the Israel Defense Forces below it.
The Health Ministry should help determine policies. But it’s not designed as an operational hierarchy, he said. “We wouldn’t let a geologist run a [nationwide] operation to save the people from an earthquake.”
Small earthquake strikes Eilat region
A small earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale is felt in the area surrounding the southern city of Eilat.
There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Israel’s last major earthquake shook the region in 1927 — a 6.2-magnitude quake that killed 500 and injured another 700. An earthquake in 1837 left as many as 5,000 people dead. Major earthquakes strike Israel once every 80 years or so.
Virus cases in Israel top 8,000 with 127 in serious condition
The Health Ministry says 8,018 people have now been confirmed infected with the coronavirus in Israel, an increase of 429 from 24 hours earlier.
There are 127 in serious condition and 106 people on ventilators, which appears not to be an increase over the figures from Saturday evening.
There have been 46 fatalities, and 477 people have recovered from the virus.
UK Labour chief sends condolences to Jewish community for high virus death toll
Keir Starmer, the British Labour Party’s new leader, in one of his first acts, sends a letter to the Jewish community expressing his condolences over the high death rate from coronavirus, and repeating his vow to stamp out anti-Semitism from the party.
“I have been saddened to learn of the particularly high death rate in the Jewish community. Please be assured of my sympathy and solidarity at this time,” he says in a letter to the Board of Deputies of British Jews.
He reiterates his commitment to stamping out anti-Semitism, and invites the representative body to meet with him to discuss the matter further.
Starmer on Saturday replaced Jeremy Corbyn as party leader and immediately apologized to the Jewish community for anti-Semitism in Labour’s ranks, calling it a “stain” and pledging to stamp it out.
Man dies at Jerusalem hospital, bringing Israel’s coronavirus death toll to 46
A 63-year-old man dies at Jerusalem’s Haddasah Ein Kerem Hospital, taking Israel’s coronavirus death toll to 46.
The man is said to have had underlying health issues.
There are no immediate details on his identity.
1 moderately wounded, 1 lightly hurt in suspected car bombing in Tira
One man is in moderate condition and another is lightly wounded after a car explodes in the central Israel Arab town of Tira, police say in a statement.
The two are receiving hospital treatment.
Police say there are sappers at the scene and they have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Hebrew media reports police suspect it was a bomb attack.
Sixth resident of Beersheba assisted living facility dies of coronavirus
An 84-year-old woman dies of the coronavirus, the sixth fatality as a result of the infection at the Mishan assisted living facility in Beersheba.
Relatives of the residents are planning to file a lawsuit against the facility’s managers and the Health Ministry for alleged medical malpractice, a representative tells the Kan public broadcaster.
“The Health Ministry as a regulator has not supervised and kept watch. They saved money instead of caring for the elderly,” he says.
IDF soldiers say forced to isolate in locked room, abandoned post without water
Two soldiers from an Israel Defense Forces desert patrol battalion say they were sent for isolation to an abandoned military post without electricity or running water, and in a locked room, after they spent time in proximity to an individual with the coronavirus.
The soldiers tell the Kan public broadcaster they were quarantined in a locked room close to the Egyptian border and went for long periods of time without food.
The soldiers say they haven’t seen a doctor since they were sent into isolation.
“I wanted to charge my cellphone, I told them them I was having mental health problems and I wanted to leave but nobody answered,” one of the soldiers says.
In response, the IDF says the soldiers received the same food as the rest of the soldiers, and were allowed to use the bathroom.
“We understand that a feeling of unpleasantness can be created in isolation, but it is designed to protect the company framework with maximum consideration for the combatants’ conditions and concern for their personal needs,” the IDF says.
"סגרו עליי את החלונות בברגים": תיעוד של חייל מגדוד הסיור הבדואי שהוצב בבידוד בעמדה נטושה
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 5, 2020
