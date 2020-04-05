Eggcellent news: First shipment of eggs arrives in Israel ahead of Passover

A shipment of eggs from Spain arrives at the Ashdod port, Channel 12 news reports.

The outlet reports that workers aim to get the boat unloaded and its cargo distributed as fast as possible.

A second boatload is due to arrive on Tuesday, just ahead of the Passover holiday.

The demand for eggs is particularly high because many make considerable use of eggs during Passover, particularly at the festive seder meal.

Many serve hard-boiled eggs in salt water at the meal and for others it is a key ingredient of matzah ball soup, matza brei, and other holiday favorites.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced Friday that Israel will subsidize an emergency airlift of millions of eggs to the country ahead of the festival amid severe shortages due to coronavirus restrictions.