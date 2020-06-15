Cancellation of heritage trips cost Israeli economy $200 million

The cancellation of trips for Jewish youths and young adults due to the coronavirus crisis will cost the Israeli economy about $200 million.

Trips for about 60,000 young Jews planned for the spring and summer have been canceled, Israel’s business daily Calcalist reports. The heritage trips include programs sponsored by Birthright Israel-Taglit, Masa, and Jewish schools and youth groups.

The estimated loss does not include revenue from air travel.

Israel closed its borders to the entrance of non-citizens on March 18. It has twice pushed back reopening to foreigners, with no definite date set yet.

The Interior Ministry approved special visas for people attending Masa’s long-term programs in Israel, with a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The Israel Experience-Educational Tourism Services Ltd., which organizes many of the heritage trips including Birthright, tells Calcalist that it has lost $40 million in revenue in the past four months and put 75 percent of its employees on unpaid leave.

— JTA