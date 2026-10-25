Chair of submarines affair commission of inquiry steps down for health reasons

Former Supreme Court president Asher Grunis steps down as chairman of the state commission of inquiry into the submarine affair due to medical reasons.

Supreme Court President Isaac Amit appoints former Supreme Court justice Zvi Zylbertal, who has been serving on the commission since it was established in 2022, as the new chairman.

Amit also appoints president of the Central-Lod District Court Ruth Lorch as a new member of the inquiry.

“I wish to express my deep appreciation to (former) President Asher Grunis for his dedicated and professional work, and for his significant contribution to leading the commission’s efforts from its inception to the present day, and I wish him strong health,” says Amit.

“I thank retired Supreme Court justice Zvi Zylbertal for his willingness to assume the role of chair, and Judge Ruth Lorch for her willingness to join the committee as a member. I am confident that the commission will continue its work with professionalism, independence, and thoroughness, and I wish its members success in completing the task.”

The so-called submarine affair centers on allegations of a massive bribery scheme in the multibillion-shekel state purchase of naval vessels from German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp in the early 2010s. The case led to a number of indictments against close confidants of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but not the premier himself.

The inquiry is also dealing with the sale of naval vessels by allies of Israel to third-party countries with Israeli approval, which the commission has already found was conducted “in chaos and without clear direction, in a manner that endangered state security.”