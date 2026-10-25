Barcelona names 17-year-old Israeli Orian Goren to squad for tonight’s El Clasico

Israeli 17-year-old Orian Goren is named as a member of Barcelona’s squad for tonight’s El Clasico against Real Madrid.

The Savyon native began his soccer career with Maccabi Petah Tikva before moving to FC Barcelona in 2023, reports say.

According to the Ynet news site, if Goren is called up from the bench, he will be the first Israeli to play in the legendary game.

The Israeli midfielder appears to be a potential replacement for Dani Olmo, who is out with an injury.

Barcelona leads La Liga with Madrid six points behind in third place, but it is looking to bounce back from its 4-2 loss at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League midweek.

Hansi Flick’s side won its previous 11 games this season.

The squad for El Clásico. pic.twitter.com/drtHRkdcch — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 25, 2026