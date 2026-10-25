Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Barcelona names 17-year-old Israeli Orian Goren to squad for tonight’s El Clasico

By ToI Staff and Agencies Today, 2:41 pm
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Barcelona’s Israeli midfielder #32 Orian Goren (R) vies for the ball with Al Ahly’s Egyptian defender #26 Amr El Gazar during the 61st Joan Gamper Trophy football match between FC Barcelona and Al Ahly FC at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on August 19, 2026. (Lluis GENE/AFP)
Barcelona’s Israeli midfielder #32 Orian Goren (R) vies for the ball with Al Ahly’s Egyptian defender #26 Amr El Gazar during the 61st Joan Gamper Trophy football match between FC Barcelona and Al Ahly FC at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on August 19, 2026. (Lluis GENE/AFP)

Israeli 17-year-old Orian Goren is named as a member of Barcelona’s squad for tonight’s El Clasico against Real Madrid.

The Savyon native began his soccer career with Maccabi Petah Tikva before moving to FC Barcelona in 2023, reports say.

According to the Ynet news site, if Goren is called up from the bench, he will be the first Israeli to play in the legendary game.

The Israeli midfielder appears to be a potential replacement for Dani Olmo, who is out with an injury.

Barcelona leads La Liga with Madrid six points behind in third place, but it is looking to bounce back from its 4-2 loss at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League midweek.

Hansi Flick’s side won its previous 11 games this season.

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