Coronavirus cases in Israel up to 705 — Health Ministry
The Health Ministry updates the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel to 705, an increase of 28 over last night’s tally.
Of those cases, ten are said to be in serious condition, 18 in moderate condition, 15 have recovered and the rest are displaying mild symptoms.
Defense Ministry forms team to develop technologies to battle coronavirus
The Defense Ministry’s research and development department has formed a new team dedicated to creating technologies and products to help the country combat the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry says.
The team will be led by Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dani Gold, head of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development, also known by its Hebrew acronym MAFAT, and it will focus its efforts on a number of key areas: quick diagnosis and early detection of virus carriers, prevention of virus transmission and infection, medical monitoring and prevention of infection within hospitals, and manufacturing protective equipment for medical staff.
“The team is using advanced technology, both civilian and military, to develop the aforementioned capabilities. This includes the use of big data, artificial intelligence, command and control systems, various sensors and mobile technology,” the ministry says.
The group is meant to be “inter-institutional and multidisciplinary” and will include officials from the Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, Israel Defense Forces, Innovation Authority and National Security Council, as well as representatives from civilian institutions like hospitals, defense contractors, startup companies, think tanks and academic institutions, the Defense Ministry says.
“The brightest minds in the country, from various sectors, are committed and working around the clock in order to identify and develop the technological solutions that will contribute to the national effort to cope with the corona pandemic. We hope to share good news with the State of Israel as soon as possible,” Gold says.
Virus carrier, 72, in very serious condition at Petah Tikva hospital
A 72-year-old Israeli woman is in very serious condition after contracting the coronavirus, the Rabin Medical Center says.
She is the second elderly Israeli woman in very serious condition, in addition to a third who is in critical condition and fighting for her life.
There haven’t been any Israeli COVID-19 fatalities thus far among the 677 confirmed cases.
Likud ministers demanded to include Knesset restrictions in new measures — report
Three ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party last night demanded that the new emergency regulations restricting Israelis’ movements be extended to include the Knesset, the Haaretz daily reports.
That would paralyze most of the parliament’s activity, at a time when the government is already accused by its political rivals of refusing to open the Knesset plenum to allow votes in which there is a 61-strong majority against it.
Blue and White is trying to convene the Knesset to pass laws barring anyone facing an indictment from serving as premier and replacing the Knesset speaker — moves that would effectively oust Netanyahu.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein has been refusing, arguing that it would hinder unity government talks and citing the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down most institutions.
The demand to effectively shutter the Knesset, reportedly voiced by Likud ministers Yariv Levin, Zeev Elkin and David Amsalem, was eventually rejected.
‘Black flag’ anti-government protests to continue Friday
Left-wing protesters organize another demonstration this afternoon next to the homes of Benny Gantz and senior members of the Likud party, in protest of their willingness to serve under Benjamin Netanyahu despite the criminal cases against him.
The so-called “black flag” protests, which caused scuffles with police yesterday, will be held at 12:30 p.m. next to the houses of Gantz, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar, and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan.
Train service to be reduced by 50% on Monday — Israel Railways
Israel Railways announces that passenger train service will be reduced by 50% starting Monday, in accordance with Health Ministry instructions and in light of the decrease in the number of passengers.
Cargo trains will continue to operate normally.
After delays, drive-thru coronavirus testing facility opens in Tel Aviv
After a delay of several days, a new drive-through facility is open in Tel Aviv for Israelis to receive immediate testing for the coronavirus while they wait in their cars.
The facility, run by the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service, is at the Expo Tel Aviv compound. If the pilot testing project proves successful, additional facilities will be opened in other major cities.
However, not anyone can get tested. You need to be a person in coronavirus quarantine after being near a confirmed carrier, and to have started developing symptoms of the COVID-19, which include a fever and coughing.
Before arriving, people must call MDA at 101 and receive a bar code. At the entrance to the facility, a policeman will scan the bar code before being allowed in.
The entire process is meant to take just five minutes. Results are expected within 72 hours, although in some cases it may take longer.
Employment Service says almost half a million job-seekers signed up in 3 weeks
The Israeli Employment Service says that more than 450,000 people have signed up for its services to look for a job since the beginning of March.
That’s an increase of 81,000 since last night, a pace of 6,000 new job-seekers every hour, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused entire industries to go out of business.
Condition of 70-year-old man with coronavirus serious
The Rambam Medical Center in Haifa says the condition of a 70-year-old man with the novel coronavirus has deteriorated, and he is now in serious condition, sedated and on a respirator.
The man has a background illness, the hospital says.
Waqf holds Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite shrines being shut worldwide
Friday prayers are being held in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, in a severely down-scaled format, despite Muslim prayer sites being closed across the globe.
The decision by the Jordanian Waqf religious authority which runs the site on the Temple Mount comes as Saudi Arabia has closed Islam’s two holiest spots, in Mecca and Medina, to worshipers.
Istiqlal grand mosque in Indonesia’s capital, the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, which is usually packed with thousands of Muslims during Friday prayers, also decided to cancel mass prayers for the coming two weeks to curb the coronavirus spread.
Woman, 91, in very serious condition with COVID-19
The Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, south of Tel Aviv, reports a deterioration in the conditions of three coronavirus carriers hospitalized there.
They include a 91-year-old woman in very serious condition, as well as a 67-year-old woman with background illnesses and a 45-year-old man without background illnesses, both of whom are in serious condition, sedated and on a respirator.
Condition of first seriously ill Israeli COVID-19 patient improves
An East Jerusalem bus driver who had been Israel’s first COVID-19 patient in serious condition has made a partial recovery, according to the Baruch Padeh Medical Center near Tiberias where he is hospitalized.
The 38-year-old driver, who last month chauffeured a group of Greek tourists later confirmed to be infected, had been in serious condition before his situation gradually improved. He is now only displaying mild symptoms.
Doctor in Tiberias hospital diagnosed with coronavirus
A doctor at Baruch Padeh Medical Center near Tiberias has been confirmed to have COVID-19.
The orthopedic doctor apparently caught the coronavirus from a nurse in his department who caught it from her husband.
The doctor is currently in home quarantine with mild symptoms, the hospital says.
Planes carry 1,100 Israelis back home from Peru — but 25 left behind
Four El Al flights full of Israelis have taken off from Lima, Peru, bringing home many people who had been decrying having to stay in the South American country during the coronavirus pandemic without a way of returning home.
Israel had sent the planes especially to carry the 1,100 Israelis back home, but some 25 people remain there, Channel 12 reports, since there was no room for them on any of the flights — likely because people who hadn’t signed up for them showed up.
The Foreign Ministry confirms the details and says it will try to find a solution for those left behind.
Gantz will ask president for 14 more days to form government — Lapid
Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid says the party will ask President Reuven Rivlin for an additional 14 days to form a government headed by party leader Benny Gantz, accusing the rival Likud party of “foot-dragging” during the first two weeks Gantz has to cobble together a coalition.
Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid faction within the centrist party, tells the Yedioth Ahronoth daily that contrary to reports that circulated yesterday, Gantz won’t join a Netanyahu-led government.
“It won’t happen,” Lapid says. “There is one source to those rumors, and that is Likud.”
A reminder: The specifics of the new regulations
The document approved overnight by the government fastens emergency regulations, ordered by the Health Ministry, not to leave home.
The regulations permit citizens to leave their homes for the following activities only:
1. Going to work and returning;
2. Stocking up on food, medicine, necessary products and to receive essential services;
3. Receiving medical treatment;
4. Donating blood;
5. Participating in demonstrations;
6. Unorganized sports activity in groups no larger than five people;
7. Brief walks for a short time and to a place close to the person’s residence, refraining from close contact with people they don’t live with;
8. Going to a wedding, funeral or prayer;
9. Helping a person who, due to their age, medical condition or a disability, requires assistance;
10. Going out for a vital need that hasn’t been specified in articles 1-9.
During all those activities, people should maintain a distance of two meters, or six feet, from anyone, as much as possible. People staying in the same household do not need to keep that distance from one another.
In addition, no more than two people will be allowed in a car at any time, unless they live in the same household. The restriction will not be relevant for driving a person to and from a vital workplace.
Deliveries are required to be placed outside buildings, next to the entrance.
The document does not specify what the punishment for violators will be.
The regulations bar people from opening malls and other leisure venues or national parks, except places selling food, pharmacies or hygiene product stores. The punishment for those who keep their business open is six months in jail or a fine.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his speech last night that the regulations will be in effect for seven days, and that’s what the Prime Minister’s Office says today. However, the document published last night by Hebrew-language media says they will be in effect for a full month, until April 20.
Government unanimously approves new movement-restricting measures
The government has unanimously approved the emergency regulations announced last night, making restrictions on movements legally binding, the Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement.
Ministers unanimously approved the measures during a cabinet meeting held by phone, the statement says.
It adds that the measures are in effect for seven days, and that the Health Ministry will publish detailed instructions for business activity.
It also says that the right to demonstrate will be preserved, as long as people adhere to the guidelines requiring maintaining a distance of two meters from one another and refraining from gatherings of more than 10 people in one place.
