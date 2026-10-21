Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Court extends remand of 1 suspect in weekend’s settler attacks, sends 4 others to house arrest

By Noam Lehmann Today, 6:16 pm
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Police say a court has extended until Monday the remand of one of the suspects arrested this week over settler attacks in the West Bank over the weekend, including on a Washington Post photojournalist and on European diplomats.

The court has released four other suspects to house arrest until a week from tomorrow, police say, adding they will ask for a suspension of the release.

Police this past Monday said seven of 10 suspects arrested over the West Bank attacks and other extremist violence had had their remand extended.

One of the seven was later released after his alibi was confirmed, and another was released following an interrogation, police say.

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