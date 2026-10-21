Liberal US Jewish denominations condemn Israel’s detention of activists accompanying Palestinian olive harvest

The Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist denominations of Judaism in the US issue a joint statement condemning Israel for detaining dozens of activists who were trying to protect Palestinian olive harvesters from settler attacks.

Among the roughly 80 detained were nine rabbis from their movements.

“That farmers need to have others serve as a protective presence from violent settlers is itself a betrayal of Jewish values. Yet recent settler attacks on Palestinian harvesters and those working alongside them — and authorities’ failure or refusal to stop such attacks — have made that protective presence necessary,” reads the joint statement.

“Our global memberships span the political and ideological spectrum. Yet we are united in opposing all forms of terrorism across the region and in our conviction that detaining rabbis working for justice undermines Israel’s democratic values,” the groups add.

“We call on the Israeli government to release the detainees immediately, enable the productive harvesting of land, and turn its law enforcement efforts toward the violent settlers who have long been attacking Palestinian farmers and, more recently, journalists and diplomats,” the statement says.