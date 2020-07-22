Culture, health ministries agree on live music concerts in drive-in format

Female leaders are doing a better job handling the coronavirus crisis, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde says Wednesday, praising them for their honest communication and for showing they care.

The differences in policies and communication are “quite stunning” in countries led by women, she says in an online interview with The Washington Post.

“I am going to be extremely biased. I’m not going to be a central banker at this very moment, but I would say that for myself, I’ve learned that women tend to do a better job,” she says.

Lagarde, who is the ECB’s first female president, singles out German Chancellor Angela Merkel for praise.

She cites Merkel’s science-based approach as an example of how “very honest, transparent” explanations on coronavirus data and infection rates helped members of the public appreciate why masks, social distancing and confinement measures are necessary.

