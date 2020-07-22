Labor ministers: Conversion therapy inhumane, a crime — we voted our conscience

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry reports 356 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of active cases in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem to 9,088.

Despite over two weeks of lockdown in the most affected areas, the virus continues to rage in the Hebron governorate, which registered 154 new cases today. Another 186 cases were confirmed in Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem, which the PA counts in its official statistics.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 63 West Bank Palestinians have died from the coronavirus, in addition to three in East Jerusalem and one in the Gaza Strip.

— Aaron Boxerman