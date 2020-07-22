The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Iran says it successfully tested virus vaccine on animals, is moving to humans
Iran has successfully tested a coronavirus vaccine on animals and is preparing to move forward to human trials, a top official in the Islamic Republic claims.
Mohammad Mokhber, who heads the Headquarters of Imam Khomeini’s Directive, a state-owned enterprise, announces the move to human trials “after receiving license from the health ministry.”
He also says the Headquarters, which holds a network of businesses in various fields, has also developed a cheaper version of the drug remdesivir, which is believed to be helpful in treating some serious coronavirus cases.
Knesset quarrel erupts between ministries over need for new gas-fired power plants
A simmering dispute erupts between the energy and environmental protection ministries over the need for new natural gas-fired power plants, with Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz accusing a senior Environmental Protection Ministry official of populist behavior.
The spat takes place after Gil Proaktor, head of Climate Change Policy at the Environmental Protection Ministry, tells the Knesset Internal Affairs and Environment Committee that were the government to treat climate change with the same urgency as the coronavirus, it would stop building “white elephant” power stations based on gas — a fossil fuel – that will still be operating in 2050, when much of the developed world will have already moved to 100 percent electricity from renewable sources.
“Nobody intends to establish a single [gas] power station that’s not needed, but show me one country in the world that depends for 40% of its energy on the sun, even 30%,” shouts Steinitz, who is aiming for 30% renewables by the end of the decade.
“We’re taking a huge risk here, you should be ashamed of yourself. A government has to be responsible, not populist!”
— Sue Surkes
Activist singer apologizes to LGBTQ community for calling PM a ‘transvestite’
Singer-songwriter Assaf Amdursky, who has recently become a regular participant in protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has apologized to the LGBTQ community for saying yesterday that the prime minister is “a transvestite who dyes his hair purple.”
Netanyahu has been the object of mockery for dyeing his hair in a silvery hue that sometimes seems tinged with purple.
Following intense criticism by LGBT activists, Amdursky says he wishes to apologize “to the trans community specifically and the entire LGBTQ community.”
He says the comment was made “out of excitement, in a moment of irresponsibility.”
קהילת הלהט"ב כבר גינתה את דברי אסף אמדורסקי על זה שהעליב את ציבור הקוקסינלים? ביטלה לו הופעות? משהו? pic.twitter.com/akkLht4Wie
— ????????????????????Ariel Iluz???? (@Ariel_iluz) July 22, 2020
He adds: “Forgive me, my dear sisters, the criminal from Balfour [street] is not worth the insult I hurled at you, and the danger in my words is terrible and real.”
Lebanese media says Israeli army drill sparks fire near border
A fire breaks out along the Israeli-Lebanese border, apparently caused by a military exercise nearby, amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group.
A journalist for the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar news outlet reports that Israeli troops were conducting an exercise in the Golan and fired two artillery shells into the area of Shebaa Farms, known in Israel as Mount Dov, sparking the blaze.
A number of firetrucks were sent into the area to put out the fire, according to al-Manar. The Israel Defense Forces says it is aware of reports and is looking into the matter.
The border incident comes a day after Hezbollah accused Israel of killing one of its members in an airstrike outside Damascus on Monday night.
— Judah Ari Gross
Motorbike rider, 35, killed in crash near city of Holon
A motorbike rider has been killed after being hit by a car east of Holon.
The man, aged 35, was hit on Route 44, between the cities of Holon and Lod.
Paramedics who arrived at the scene attempted but failed to resuscitate him.
Blue and White official tells TV: Likud getting payback for bid to probe judges
A senior official in the Blue and White party tells Channel 12 news: “What we did today is payback to Likud for the [move to form a] committee on judges’ conflicts of interests. We’re not pushovers.”
Likud angered Blue and White earlier this month when it voted to form a parliamentary committee to investigate Supreme Court Justices alleged conflicts of interest, despite strident objections from its coalition partner.
The bill failed to pass despite Likud’s support.
UTJ says it will push forward bills on matters of religion and state
Following an emergency faction meeting, United Torah Judaism says “Blue and White harmed the trust and partnership with United Torah Judaism. We feel absolved of any obligation toward them.”
It also holds “the Likud faction and the prime minister who leads it as responsible for violating the [coalition] agreement and for the breach in the walls of Judaism [caused by the new bill] — both through members who voted in favor and through those who voted with their feet and did not attend.”
UTJ says it will move in the coming week to propose bills touching on issues of religion and state on which it has so far held off, as “we were waiting for dialogue between the coalition partners to reach an agreement.”
The faction says it will vote later today for the sweeping Coronavirus Law “due to the sacred principle of pikuah nefesh (the Jewish value of saving lives). Other than that we see ourselves as absolved of coalition obligations and will consider our steps going forward.”
Knesset topless protester: I didn’t plan it in advance, I love my country
A social work student who made waves, and caused outrage, yesterday by climbing a menorah sculpture outside the Knesset and removing her shirt tells Jerusalem FM radio her actions pale when compared to the injustices taking place in the country.
“I didn’t think about this act [in advance],” she says. “It wasn’t some provocative sign. It was simply a very real moment by me, with myself.
“Apart from that, I’m Jewish. I love my country. I’m not an anarchist. I believe the state should take care of its citizens. And if the menorah is a symbol, my body is also a symbol. Maybe my action is controversial, but I think it is dwarfed by what is going on in our country.”
Police minister: Attorney general doing nothing to halt ‘next Yigal Amir’
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana once again asserts that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is failing to take seriously threats against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ohana tells Army Radio that “threats are at a record high. I think anyone with eyes… can see explicit threats of murder” as part of the mass protests against Netanyahu. “Not things you need to interpret… very clear statements.”
He asserted that if not for the prime minister’s protection and bodyguards, “someone would have already risen up and done something.
“I see the hate rising up and reaching irrational levels. It brings some people to write ‘Who will be the hero that will be the next Yigal Amir,'” he adds.
Palestinians report 356 new virus patients, taking case count to 9,088
The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry reports 356 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of active cases in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem to 9,088.
Despite over two weeks of lockdown in the most affected areas, the virus continues to rage in the Hebron governorate, which registered 154 new cases today. Another 186 cases were confirmed in Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem, which the PA counts in its official statistics.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 63 West Bank Palestinians have died from the coronavirus, in addition to three in East Jerusalem and one in the Gaza Strip.
— Aaron Boxerman
Bill bans only conversion therapy carried out by psychotherapists
Notably, the new bill does not ban all gay conversion therapy, but only that carried out by psychotherapists. Rabbis are not forbidden from continuing to perform it.
Ultra-Orthodox MKs said planning to boycott votes until further notice
Shas and UTJ legislators are saying they will not participate in plenum votes until further notice, in protest of coalition members having voted against directives, according to Channel 12 news.
Likud Minister David Amsalem, who serves as liaison between the Knesset and government, says: “Blue and White are creating cracks in the coalition and leading Israel to elections… it’s brazen and shameless, against all coalition agreements.”
Labor ministers: Conversion therapy inhumane, a crime — we voted our conscience
Labor party ministers explain their votes against coalition directives and in favor of banning gay conversion therapy.
“Conversion therapy is inhumane, immoral and un-Jewish,” Economy Minister Amir Peretz says in a tweet. “Alongside coalition discipline there is also [our] conscience.”
Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli, himself openly gay, tweets: “There are moments that you need to do what’s right…conversion therapy is a crime. LGBT youth should be accepted, not changed.”
Litzman: Likud must decide if it is able to run coalition
Yaakov Litzman, head of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, says Blue and White’s choice to vote against the coalition’s wishes “is a challenge to our political partnership with them.”
He added that the Likud party “must decide if it is able to run a coalition or if it is losing itself politically.”
UK: Labour pays damages to whistleblowers over anti-Semitism
Britain’s opposition Labour Party has agreed to pay substantial damages to seven whistleblowers who sued the party for defamation over an anti-Semitism dispute.
The seven former employees appeared on a BBC investigative program last year looking into whether Labour was anti-Semitic. They criticized the party’s handling of anti-Semitism complaints, and sued the party when it issued a statement describing the group as having “personal and political axes to grind.”
The former employees were also accused of trying to undermine Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader at the time.
Mark Henderson, representing Labour, tells the High Court that the party acknowledges that “the claims about the claimants are untrue” and apologizes to the group.
— AP
Netanyahu orders NIS 3.3 billion increase in defense budget
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for a NIS 3.3 billion increase in the defense budget, despite the current economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the move is necessary in light of “the many security challenges surrounding us.”
In a statement, Netanyahu’s office says the decision was made following a discussion with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Finance Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and other top government officials.
“The prime minister ordered the Finance Ministry, together with officials from the Defense Ministry, National Security Council, and the Prime Minister’s Office, to find sources of funding to add NIS 3.3 billion to the defense budget,” his office says.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, this money will go to “funding routine IDF activities, [construction of the] Gaza border barrier, and other critical areas that cannot be delayed.”
“Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed the importance of allowing the defense establishment to preserve stability in the face of the many security challenges surrounding us,” his office says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Gantz’s party votes to ban gay conversion therapy; Haredis vow: You won’t be PM
Ultra-Orthodox parties are outraged after the coalition’s Blue and White party breaks ranks with the coalition to give backing to a bill banning gay conversion therapy.
“You won’t be prime minister!” some shout at party chief Benny Gantz as the bill passes in a preliminary reading. The bill must still pass three more readings at the plenum before it becomes law.
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, who is openly gay, also votes against his party’s wishes.
The bill passes 42-36. Many Likud lawmakers are reported to have been absent from the vote.
