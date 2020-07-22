Virus regulations law on course to strip Coronavirus Committee of its powers

The version of the sweeping coronavirus law approved by the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee earlier and now set to be voted on by the plenum appears to be the same one agreed upon during marathon talks at the committee yesterday night.

This will see the Knesset given 24 hours to strike down cabinet decisions on restrictions before they come into effect. After government-imposed measures take effect, four Knesset committees will be able to approve or reject the measure for a week or two, depending on the nature of the restrictions.

The current committee in charge of reviewing coronavirus restrictions, which has repeatedly angered the prime minister by striking down measures shortly after the cabinet okayed them, is expected to be largely stripped of its powers, as it will no longer have the power to nix measures.