UTJ says it will push forward bills on matters of religion and state

Following an emergency faction meeting, United Torah Judaism says “Blue and White harmed the trust and partnership with United Torah Judaism. We feel absolved of any obligation toward them.”

It also holds “the Likud faction and the prime minister who leads it as responsible for violating the [coalition] agreement and for the breach in the walls of Judaism [caused by the new bill] — both through members who voted in favor and through those who voted with their feet and did not attend.”

UTJ says it will move in the coming week to propose bills touching on issues of religion and state on which it has so far held off, as “we were waiting for dialogue between the coalition partners to reach an agreement.”

The faction says it will vote later today for the sweeping Coronavirus Law “due to the sacred principle of pikuah nefesh (the Jewish value of saving lives). Other than that we see ourselves as absolved of coalition obligations and will consider our steps going forward.”