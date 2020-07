Opposition candidate’s team wants Poland’s presidential election voided

The campaign team for the opposition challenger in Poland’s presidential election, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, says it now wants the vote annulled, alleging numerous irregularities.

The liberal Trzaskowski lost the July 12 runoff by a narrow margin to conservative incumbent President Andrzej Duda. Trzaskowski, who received 48.97% of votes, earlier conceded defeat to Duda, who received 51.03%.

Trzaskowski’s team and his Civic Platform party lodged a protest with the Supreme Court last week arguing that state-run media and the government were unfairly involved in boosting Duda’s campaign, while not all Poles abroad were able to cast ballots.

Polish media reports that Trzaskowski’s team and his party are also urging the top court to declare the election void. A spokesman for Trzaskowski’s team, Jan Grabiec, confirmed it to The Associated Press.

— AP