Knesset quarrel erupts between ministries over need for new gas-fired power plants

A simmering dispute erupts between the energy and environmental protection ministries over the need for new natural gas-fired power plants, with Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz accusing a senior Environmental Protection Ministry official of populist behavior.

The spat takes place after Gil Proaktor, head of Climate Change Policy at the Environmental Protection Ministry, tells the Knesset Internal Affairs and Environment Committee that were the government to treat climate change with the same urgency as the coronavirus, it would stop building “white elephant” power stations based on gas — a fossil fuel – that will still be operating in 2050, when much of the developed world will have already moved to 100 percent electricity from renewable sources.

“Nobody intends to establish a single [gas] power station that’s not needed, but show me one country in the world that depends for 40% of its energy on the sun, even 30%,” shouts Steinitz, who is aiming for 30% renewables by the end of the decade.

“We’re taking a huge risk here, you should be ashamed of yourself. A government has to be responsible, not populist!”

