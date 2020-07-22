Activist singer apologizes to LGBTQ community for calling PM a ‘transvestite’

Singer-songwriter Assaf Amdursky, who has recently become a regular participant in protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has apologized to the LGBTQ community for saying yesterday that the prime minister is “a transvestite who dyes his hair purple.”

Netanyahu has been the object of mockery for dyeing his hair in a silvery hue that sometimes seems tinged with purple.

Following intense criticism by LGBT activists, Amdursky says he wishes to apologize “to the trans community specifically and the entire LGBTQ community.”

He says the comment was made “out of excitement, in a moment of irresponsibility.”

קהילת הלהט"ב כבר גינתה את דברי אסף אמדורסקי על זה שהעליב את ציבור הקוקסינלים? ביטלה לו הופעות? משהו? pic.twitter.com/akkLht4Wie — ????????????????????Ariel Iluz???? (@Ariel_iluz) July 22, 2020

He adds: “Forgive me, my dear sisters, the criminal from Balfour [street] is not worth the insult I hurled at you, and the danger in my words is terrible and real.”