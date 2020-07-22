IDF: Soldier killed, officer injured in car crash near Lebanese border

A soldier was killed and an officer was injured in what the Israel Defense Forces say was a car accident near the Lebanese border.

The incident comes amid growing tensions between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah after the terror group accused the IDF of killing one of its fighters in an airstrike outside Damascus on Monday night.

The military says the car crash occurred in the area of Mount Dov, also known as Shebaa Farms, which Israel, Lebanon, and Syria all claim as their territory.

The dead soldier is identified by the military as 20-year-old Sahar Algazar, from the southern Israeli community of Ranen.

The IDF says the Military Police have launched an investigation into the crash.

The officer, a lieutenant, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the IDF.

— Judah Ari Gross