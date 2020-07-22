Gantz’s party votes to ban gay conversion therapy; Haredis vow: You won’t be PM

Britain’s opposition Labour Party has agreed to pay substantial damages to seven whistleblowers who sued the party for defamation over an anti-Semitism dispute.

The seven former employees appeared on a BBC investigative program last year looking into whether Labour was anti-Semitic. They criticized the party’s handling of anti-Semitism complaints, and sued the party when it issued a statement describing the group as having “personal and political axes to grind.”

The former employees were also accused of trying to undermine Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader at the time.

Mark Henderson, representing Labour, tells the High Court that the party acknowledges that “the claims about the claimants are untrue” and apologizes to the group.

— AP