Report: Netanyahu has decided to go to new elections in November

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided not to pass the 2020 state budget by August as required, leading to a new election in November, Haaretz reports, citing sources who have spoken to the premier.

The sources claimed Netanyahu is seeking to create a sense that there is chaos in the coalition to shore up public support for breaking up the current coalition.

The report further says Netanyahu made the decision after the Jerusalem District Court ruled that it will begin to hear testimony from witnesses in his criminal cases in January 2021, with hearings to be held three times a week. The premier is said to fear that petitions to the High Court will demand he be prevented from serving in his post while focused on his trial, and that such appeals will be accepted by the court.

Netanyahu plans to take control of the Justice Ministry after such an election to help his legal prospects, the report says.