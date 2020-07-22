The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Shas MKs said planning to boycott votes until further notice
Shas legislators are saying they will not participate in plenum votes until further notice, in protest of coalition members havingvoted against directives, according to multiple reports.
Likud Minister David Amsalem, who serves as liaison between the Knesset and government, says: “Blue and White are creating cracks in the coalition and leading Israel to elections… it’s brazen and shameless, against all coalition agreements.”
Labor ministers: Conversion therapy inhumane, a crime — we voted our conscience
Labor party ministers explain their votes against coalition directives and in favor of banning gay conversion therapy.
“Conversion therapy is inhumane, immoral and un-Jewish,” Economy Minister Amir Peretz says in a tweet. “Alongside coalition discipline there is also [our] conscience.”
Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli, himself openly gay, tweets: “There are moments that you need to do what’s right…conversion therapy is a crime. LGBT youth should be accepted, not changed.”
Litzman: Likud must decide if it is able to run coalition
Yaakov Litzman, head of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, says Blue and White’s choice to vote against the coalition’s wishes “is a challenge to our political partnership with them.”
He added that the Likud party “must decide if it is able to run a coalition or if it is losing itself politically.”
UK: Labour pays damages to whistleblowers over anti-Semitism
Britain’s opposition Labour Party has agreed to pay substantial damages to seven whistleblowers who sued the party for defamation over an anti-Semitism dispute.
The seven former employees appeared on a BBC investigative program last year looking into whether Labour was anti-Semitic. They criticized the party’s handling of anti-Semitism complaints, and sued the party when it issued a statement describing the group as having “personal and political axes to grind.”
The former employees were also accused of trying to undermine Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader at the time.
Mark Henderson, representing Labour, tells the High Court that the party acknowledges that “the claims about the claimants are untrue” and apologizes to the group.
— AP
Netanyahu orders NIS 3.3 billion increase in defense budget
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for a NIS 3.3 billion increase in the defense budget, despite the current economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the move is necessary in light of “the many security challenges surrounding us.”
In a statement, Netanyahu’s office says the decision was made following a discussion with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Finance Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and other top government officials.
“The prime minister ordered the Finance Ministry, together with officials from the Defense Ministry, National Security Council, and the Prime Minister’s Office, to find sources of funding to add NIS 3.3 billion to the defense budget,” his office says.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, this money will go to “funding routine IDF activities, [construction of the] Gaza border barrier, and other critical areas that cannot be delayed.”
“Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed the importance of allowing the defense establishment to preserve stability in the face of the many security challenges surrounding us,” his office says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Gantz’s party votes to ban gay conversion therapy; Haredis vow: You won’t be PM
Ultra-Orthodox parties are outraged after the coalition’s Blue and White party breaks ranks with the coalition to give backing to a bill banning gay conversion therapy.
“You won’t be prime minister!” some shout at party chief Benny Gantz as the bill passes in a preliminary reading. The bill must still pass three more readings at the plenum before it becomes law.
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, who is openly gay, also votes against his party’s wishes.
The bill passes 42-36. Many Likud lawmakers are reported to have been absent from the vote.
