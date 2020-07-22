The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
UTJ says it will push forward bills on matters of religion and state
Following an emergency faction meeting, United Torah Judaism says “Blue and White harmed the trust and partnership with United Torah Judaism. We feel absolved of any obligation toward them.”
It also holds “the Likud faction and the prime minister who leads it as responsible for violating the [coalition] agreement and for the breach in the walls of Judaism [caused by the new bill] — both through members who voted in favor and through those who voted with their feet and did not attend.”
UTJ says it will move in the coming week to propose bills touching on issues of religion and state on which it has so far held off, as “we were waiting for dialogue between the coalition partners to reach an agreement.”
The faction says it will vote later today for the sweeping Coronavirus Law “due to the sacred principle of pikuah nefesh (the Jewish value of saving lives). Other than that we see ourselves as absolved of coalition obligations and will consider our steps going forward.”
Knesset topless protester: I didn’t plan it in advance, I love my country
A social work student who made waves, and caused outrage, yesterday by climbing a menorah sculpture outside the Knesset and removing her shirt tells Jerusalem FM radio her actions pale when compared to the injustices taking place in the country.
“I didn’t think about this act [in advance],” she says. “It wasn’t some provocative sign. It was simply a very real moment by me, with myself.
“Apart from that, I’m Jewish. I love my country. I’m not an anarchist. I believe the state should take care of its citizens. And if the menorah is a symbol, my body is also a symbol. Maybe my action is controversial, but I think it is dwarfed by what is going on in our country.”
Police minister: Attorney general doing nothing to halt ‘next Yigal Amir’
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana once again asserts that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is failing to take seriously threats against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ohana tells Army Radio that “threats are at a record high. I think anyone with eyes… can see explicit threats of murder” as part of the mass protests against Netanyahu. “Not things you need to interpret… very clear statements.”
He asserted that if not for the prime minister’s protection and bodyguards, “someone would have already risen up and done something.
“I see the hate rising up and reaching irrational levels. It brings some people to write ‘Who will be the hero that will be the next Yigal Amir,'” he adds.
Palestinians report 356 new virus patients, taking case count to 9,088
The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry reports 356 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of active cases in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem to 9,088.
Despite over two weeks of lockdown in the most affected areas, the virus continues to rage in the Hebron governorate, which registered 154 new cases today. Another 186 cases were confirmed in Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem, which the PA counts in its official statistics.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 63 West Bank Palestinians have died from the coronavirus, in addition to three in East Jerusalem and one in the Gaza Strip.
— Aaron Boxerman
Bill bans only conversion therapy carried out by psychotherapists
Notably, the new bill does not ban all gay conversion therapy, but only that carried out by psychotherapists. Rabbis are not forbidden from continuing to perform it.
Ultra-Orthodox MKs said planning to boycott votes until further notice
Shas and UTJ legislators are saying they will not participate in plenum votes until further notice, in protest of coalition members having voted against directives, according to Channel 12 news.
Likud Minister David Amsalem, who serves as liaison between the Knesset and government, says: “Blue and White are creating cracks in the coalition and leading Israel to elections… it’s brazen and shameless, against all coalition agreements.”
Labor ministers: Conversion therapy inhumane, a crime — we voted our conscience
Labor party ministers explain their votes against coalition directives and in favor of banning gay conversion therapy.
“Conversion therapy is inhumane, immoral and un-Jewish,” Economy Minister Amir Peretz says in a tweet. “Alongside coalition discipline there is also [our] conscience.”
Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli, himself openly gay, tweets: “There are moments that you need to do what’s right…conversion therapy is a crime. LGBT youth should be accepted, not changed.”
Litzman: Likud must decide if it is able to run coalition
Yaakov Litzman, head of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, says Blue and White’s choice to vote against the coalition’s wishes “is a challenge to our political partnership with them.”
He added that the Likud party “must decide if it is able to run a coalition or if it is losing itself politically.”
UK: Labour pays damages to whistleblowers over anti-Semitism
Britain’s opposition Labour Party has agreed to pay substantial damages to seven whistleblowers who sued the party for defamation over an anti-Semitism dispute.
The seven former employees appeared on a BBC investigative program last year looking into whether Labour was anti-Semitic. They criticized the party’s handling of anti-Semitism complaints, and sued the party when it issued a statement describing the group as having “personal and political axes to grind.”
The former employees were also accused of trying to undermine Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader at the time.
Mark Henderson, representing Labour, tells the High Court that the party acknowledges that “the claims about the claimants are untrue” and apologizes to the group.
— AP
Netanyahu orders NIS 3.3 billion increase in defense budget
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for a NIS 3.3 billion increase in the defense budget, despite the current economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the move is necessary in light of “the many security challenges surrounding us.”
In a statement, Netanyahu’s office says the decision was made following a discussion with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Finance Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and other top government officials.
“The prime minister ordered the Finance Ministry, together with officials from the Defense Ministry, National Security Council, and the Prime Minister’s Office, to find sources of funding to add NIS 3.3 billion to the defense budget,” his office says.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, this money will go to “funding routine IDF activities, [construction of the] Gaza border barrier, and other critical areas that cannot be delayed.”
“Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed the importance of allowing the defense establishment to preserve stability in the face of the many security challenges surrounding us,” his office says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Gantz’s party votes to ban gay conversion therapy; Haredis vow: You won’t be PM
Ultra-Orthodox parties are outraged after the coalition’s Blue and White party breaks ranks with the coalition to give backing to a bill banning gay conversion therapy.
“You won’t be prime minister!” some shout at party chief Benny Gantz as the bill passes in a preliminary reading. The bill must still pass three more readings at the plenum before it becomes law.
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, who is openly gay, also votes against his party’s wishes.
The bill passes 42-36. Many Likud lawmakers are reported to have been absent from the vote.
comments